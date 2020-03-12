Air China February - May 2020 International service changes as of 12MAR20

Air China this week filed service changes to its International service for April 2020 and first week of May 2020, as the airline gradually restores International operation. Selected routes has been resumed within the last 2 weeks, plus the return of Boeing 747-8I aircraft on International routes this week.
The following list also includes updated frequency and/or cancellation occurred from February 2020, since last report appeared on Airlineroute.
Beijing Capital – Athens A330-200 operating
12FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
16FEB20 – 13MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
14MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly week of 22MAR20)
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Auckland 787-9 operating
26FEB20 – 03MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
06MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
14MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly (4 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
05APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating
Beijing Capital – Barcelona A330-300 operating (-200 from 29MAR20)
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
05APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Beijing Capital – Busan 737-800 operating
03FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
14FEB20 – 21FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
23FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
02MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
16MAR20 – 02APR20 7 weekly cancelled
03APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Beijing Capital – Chiang Mai
03FEB20 – 08FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
09FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
16FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly A330-300 cancelled
29MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Copenhagen
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating
17FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A330-200 operating
01MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 18MAR20)
30MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating
Beijing Capital – Dalian – Fukuoka 737-800 operating
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
18FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
08MAR20 – 29MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Beijing Capital – Dalian – Hiroshima 737-800 operating
10FEB20 – 14FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
15FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 01MAR20 / 08MAR20)
29MAR20 – 26APR20 5 weekly cancelled
Beijing Capital – Dalian – Sendai 737-800 operating
08FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
16FEB20 – 01MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Beijing Capital – Delhi
12FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-200 replaces -300
16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly, A330-200 operating
29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly, A330-300 operating
Beijing Capital – Dubai A330-300 operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
18FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
02MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
eff 29MAR20 7 weekly (normal operation)
Beijing Capital – Dusseldorf
16FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly A330 cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly A330 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Frankfurt
10FEB20 – 08MAR20 CA931/932 777-300ER replaces 747-8I (747-8I resumes operation on International route from 09MAR20)
17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
01MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Beijing Capital – Geneva A330-200 operating
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
16FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
01MAR20 – 22MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Hanoi 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A321 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Ho Chi Minh City 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Houston
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly 777-300ER cancelled
29MAR20 – 04MAY20 4 weekly 777-300ER cancelled
Beijing Capital – Houston – Panama City 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly 777-300ER cancelled
Beijing Capital – Jakarta
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Beijing Capital – Jeju 29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Karachi – Islamabad – Karachi – Beijing Capital A330-200 operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
17FEB20 – 21FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
24FEB20 – 06MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
07MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Kuala Lumpur A330-300 operating
04FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
10FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
28FEB20 – 03APR20 4 weekly cancelled
04APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – London Heathrow
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly
17FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 17 to 5 weekly (CA937/938 A330 replaces 777-300ER from 17FEB20 to 01MAR)
24FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly
01MAR20 – 11MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly (CA937/938 once again operated by 777-300ER)
12MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 11 weekly (CA855/856 resumes with 4 weekly A350-900XWB, 10 weekly 17MAR20 – 27MAR20)
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly (CA937/938 7 weekly 777-300ER, CA855/856 4 weekly A330-200)
Beijing Capital – Los Angeles
11FEB20 – 10MAR20 Reduce from 14 weekly 777-300ER/787-9 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (With tag-on service to San Francisco)
11MAR20 – 29APR20 CA987/988 resumes, 2 weekly 787-9 (Including tag-on service to San Francisco, overall service reduces from 14 to 6 weekly)
Beijing Capital – Los Angeles – San Francisco 11FEB20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly 777-300ER temporary service
Beijing Capital – Madrid
13FEB20 – 13MAR20 2 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Except 29FEB20)
14MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 787-9 service resumes
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating
Beijing Capital – Madrid – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 787-9 service remains (One of the few service within Air China network with no service adjustment)
Beijing Capital – Manila
06FEB20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly A330-300 cancelled
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300
Beijing Capital – Melbourne A330-300 operating
05FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily cancelled
01MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Milan Malpensa 31JAN20 – 28APR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled
Beijing Capital – Minsk – Budapest – Beijing Capital A330-200 operating
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (2 weekly 24FEB20 – 06MAR20)
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Montreal 787-9 operating
11FEB20 – 23FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
26FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Montreal – Havana 1 weekly 787-9 unchanged (One of the few service within Air China network with no service adjustment)
Beijing Capital – Moscow Sheremetyevo A330-300 operating
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
17FEB20 – 23FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
24FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Beijing Capital – Mumbai 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A330 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Munich
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 777-300ER operating
17FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3-4 weekly, A330-200 replaces 777-300ER
10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Beijing Capital – Nagoya 737-800 operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
18FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
08MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (New CA759/760 initially scheduled as 1 daily, however reduced to 3 weekly. CA159/160 cancelled)
CA759 PEK0805 – 1205NGO 738 246
CA760 NGO1335 – 1610PEK 738 246
Beijing Capital – Newark
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Beijing Capital – New York JFK
12FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 14 weekly 747-8I/777-300ER to 3 weekly 777-300ER (with tag-on service to Washington)
10MAR20 – 01MAY20 CA989/990 resumes, 2 weekly 777-300ER (747-8I on 17MAR20 and 20MAR20; Including tag-on service to Washington, overall service reduces from 14 to 5 weekly)
Beijing Capital – New York JFK – Washington Dulles 17FEB20 – 29APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER temporary service
Beijing Capital – Okinawa 16FEB20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Osaka Kansai
CA927/928
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 737-800 replaces A330-300 (A321 17FEB20 – 24FEB20)
02MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
CA127/128
03FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly A321 cancelled
CA161/162
11FEB20 – 16FEB20 A321 replaces A330-300, 1 daily
17FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Paris CDG
10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 7-9 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Beijing Capital – Phnom Penh
10FEB20 – 02MAY20 A320 replaces A321
03FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
02MAR20 – 17MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
19MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Beijing Capital – Phuket
11FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300 from 18FEB20
28FEB20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Pyongyang
25JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 737-700 cancelled
29MAR20 – 16APR20 3 weekly 737-700 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Rome
31JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled
29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Beijing Capital – San Francisco
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 747-8I/777-300ER cancelled
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Currently listed along with 1-stop via Los Angeles, overall would be 8 weekly
Beijing Capital – Sapporo New Chitose
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300
17FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating
23FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly 737-800 cancelled (Except 04MAR20)
29MAR20 – 26APR20 7 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Seoul Gimpo 10FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon
CA123/124
04FEB20 – 17MAR20 1 daily 737-800/A321 replaces A330-300
18MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
CA135/136
02FEB20 – 26APR20 3 weekly 737-800 cancelled
CA131/132
08FEB20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled (Except 10FEB20, 12FEB20, 29FEB20)
CA125/126
03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 737-800/A321 replaces A330-300
Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg 03FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Beijing Capital – Singapore
CA975/976
03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled
CA775/776
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A330-300 cancelled
CA969/970
11FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled
eff 29MAR20 Service resumes with 1 daily A330-300 (Overall service for Singapore in April is 1 daily)
Beijing Capital – Stockholm Arlanda A330-300 operating
11FEB20 – 08MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (3 weekly week of 27FEB20)
09MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Sydney
05FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily cancelled
01MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A330-300
16MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, A330-300 operating
Beijing Capital – Tokyo Haneda
CA167/168 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
CA421/422 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled (Except 01MAR20)
CA181/182 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled
CA183/184 11FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321/330 cancelled
CA133/134 eff 29MAR20 New flight with Airbus A321 (not related to COVID-19 situation. By 01MAY20 Haneda service increases from 4 to 5 daily)
CA133 PEK1010 – 1430HND 321 D
CA134 HND1600 – 1900PEK 321 D
Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita
CA925/926 17FEB20 – 08MAR20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (A330-300 replaces -200 from 10MAR20)
CA113/114
03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Ulan Baatar10FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Beijing Capital – Vancouver
13FEB20 – 02MAY20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER
24FEB20 – 06APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (Selected weeks 5 weekly)
07APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Beijing Capital – Vienna
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating
16FEB20 – 20MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 22FEB20 / 27FEB20)
21MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A330-300 operating
Beijing Capital – Warsaw A330-200 operating
10FEB20 – 14FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
15FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
01MAR20 – 19MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
20MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Beijing Capital – Washington Dulles
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly 777-300ER cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly 777-300ER cancelled
Beijing Capital – Yangon 737-800 operating
05FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
10FEB20 – 27FEB20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 14FEB20)
28FEB20 – 04MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
05MAR20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
11MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Beijing Daxing – Bangkok 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Chengdu – Bangkok
04FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A321 replaces A330-200
11FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A321 operating
17FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, A320 operating
28FEB20 – 30APR20 7 weekly A321 cancelled
Chengdu – Colombo
10FEB20 – 16MAR20 4 weekly A330-200 cancelled
17MAR20 – 28MAR20 Temporary service resumption, 3 weekly A330-200 operating
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Chengdu – Frankfurt
07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
28FEB20 – 06MAR20 Temporary service resumption, 2 weekly A330-200
07MAR20 – 02APR20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
03APR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating
Chengdu – Kathmandu A319 operating
03FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly
26MAR20 – 29APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Chengdu – London Heathrow 06FEB20 – 04MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Chengdu – Osaka Kansai A320 operating
03FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
0FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 26APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Chengdu – Paris CDG 06FEB20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Chengdu – Phuket 03FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Chengdu – Seoul Incheon 10FEB20 – 25APR20 5 weekly A321 cancelled
Chengdu – Singapore
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 A330-200 replaces A330-300, 1 daily
29MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-200 replaces A320, 1 daily
Chengdu – Sydney 03FEB20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Chengdu – Tokyo Narita A320 operating
04FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
16FEB20 – 26APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Chongqing – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Chongqing – Dubai
09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly A330-300 cancelled
29MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Chongqing – Okinawa 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Chongqing – Seoul Incheon 737-800 operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 30MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 01MAR20)
eff 31MAR20 4 weekly (normal operation)
Chongqing – Tokyo Narita 737-800 operating
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
16FEB20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Hailar – Chita 30JAN20 – 06MAY20 2 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Hangzhou – Bangkok A321 operating
03FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 30APR20 10 weekly cancelled
Hangzhou – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 02FEB20 – 04MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Hangzhou – Osaka Kansai
08FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A321 operating
16FEB20 – 26APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
Hangzhou – Phuket 03FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Hangzhou – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Hangzhou – Seoul Incheon
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled (Except 15FEB20, 01MAR20)
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A330-200 operation reduces from 7 to 4 weekly (the other flights operated by a321)
Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita A321 operating
12FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 26APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Hohhet – Ulan Baatar 10FEB20 – 03APR20 2 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok
03FEB20 – 03MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Service resumption, increase from 7 to 10 weekly. A330-200 operating
eff 29MAR20 1 daily A321 (normal operation)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Barcelona A330-200 operating
11FEB20 – 25FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (Also on 20FEB20)
26FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt A350-900XWB operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
17FEB20 – 24FEB20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 20FEB20)
25FEB20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Fukuoka
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A320 replaces A321
17FEB20 – 03MAR20 Service operated on 20FEB20 / 24FEB20 / 29FEB20 / 03MAR20
04MAR20 – 30MAR20 7 weekly A320 cancelled
31MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A321 operating
Shanghai Pu Dong – London Gatwick A350-900XWB operating
12FEB20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
11MAR20 – 27MAR20 Service resumes, reduces from 4 to 3 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Milan Malpensa 10FEB20 – 28APR20 7 weekly A350-900XWB cancelled
Shanghai Pu Dong – Munich A350-900XWB operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 23FEB20 3 weekly cancelled
24FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
02MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 06MAR20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Nagoya A321 operating
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
17FEB20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 27FEB20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai
CA921/922
24FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320/321 replaces A350-900XWB
10MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly A330-200, replaces A350-900XWB
CA857/858 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
CA163/164 10FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
Shanghai Pu Dong – Paris CDG A330-200 operating
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
16FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
23FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
Shanghai Pu Dong – Sendai 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly A320 cancelled (Except 08MAR20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita
CA929/930
26FEB20 – 08MAR20 A321 replaces A330-200 (Except selected dates), 1 daily
CA919/920
04FEB20 – 16FEB20 A321 replaces A330-200, 1 daily
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
CA923/924 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
CA157/158 10FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled
Shenzhen – Frankfurt 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled
Shenzhen – Los Angeles
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 787-9 cancelled
29MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Tianjin – Dalian – Osaka Kansai 737-800 operating
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
16FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Tianjin – Dalian – Tokyo Narita 737-800 operating
14FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 14FEB20 / 02MAR20)
29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Wenzhou – Bangkok 03FEB20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Wenzhou – Seoul Incheon 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled (Except 02MAR20. No schedules filed after 29MAR20)