Air China February - May 2020 International service changes as of 12MAR20

Air China this week filed service changes to its International service for April 2020 and first week of May 2020, as the airline gradually restores International operation. Selected routes has been resumed within the last 2 weeks, plus the return of Boeing 747-8I aircraft on International routes this week.



The following list also includes updated frequency and/or cancellation occurred from February 2020, since last report appeared on Airlineroute.



Beijing Capital – Athens A330-200 operating

12FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

16FEB20 – 13MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

14MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly week of 22MAR20)

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Auckland 787-9 operating

26FEB20 – 03MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

06MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

14MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly (4 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled

05APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating

Beijing Capital – Barcelona A330-300 operating (-200 from 29MAR20)

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

05APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Beijing Capital – Busan 737-800 operating

03FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

14FEB20 – 21FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

23FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

02MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

16MAR20 – 02APR20 7 weekly cancelled

03APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly



Beijing Capital – Chiang Mai

03FEB20 – 08FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

09FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly A330-300 cancelled

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly 737-800 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Copenhagen

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

17FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A330-200 operating

01MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 18MAR20)

30MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating



Beijing Capital – Dalian – Fukuoka 737-800 operating

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

18FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

08MAR20 – 29MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Beijing Capital – Dalian – Hiroshima 737-800 operating

10FEB20 – 14FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

15FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 01MAR20 / 08MAR20)

29MAR20 – 26APR20 5 weekly cancelled



Beijing Capital – Dalian – Sendai 737-800 operating

08FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

16FEB20 – 01MAY20 2 weekly cancelled



Beijing Capital – Delhi

12FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-200 replaces -300

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly, A330-200 operating

29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly, A330-300 operating



Beijing Capital – Dubai A330-300 operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

18FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

02MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

eff 29MAR20 7 weekly (normal operation)



Beijing Capital – Dusseldorf

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly A330 cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly A330 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Frankfurt

10FEB20 – 08MAR20 CA931/932 777-300ER replaces 747-8I (747-8I resumes operation on International route from 09MAR20)

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

01MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly



Beijing Capital – Geneva A330-200 operating

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

01MAR20 – 22MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Hanoi 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A321 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Ho Chi Minh City 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Houston

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly 777-300ER cancelled

29MAR20 – 04MAY20 4 weekly 777-300ER cancelled



Beijing Capital – Houston – Panama City 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly 777-300ER cancelled

Beijing Capital – Jakarta

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled



Beijing Capital – Jeju 29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Karachi – Islamabad – Karachi – Beijing Capital A330-200 operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

17FEB20 – 21FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

24FEB20 – 06MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

07MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Kuala Lumpur A330-300 operating

04FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

10FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

28FEB20 – 03APR20 4 weekly cancelled

04APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – London Heathrow

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly

17FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 17 to 5 weekly (CA937/938 A330 replaces 777-300ER from 17FEB20 to 01MAR)

24FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 11MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly (CA937/938 once again operated by 777-300ER)

12MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 11 weekly (CA855/856 resumes with 4 weekly A350-900XWB, 10 weekly 17MAR20 – 27MAR20)

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly (CA937/938 7 weekly 777-300ER, CA855/856 4 weekly A330-200)



Beijing Capital – Los Angeles

11FEB20 – 10MAR20 Reduce from 14 weekly 777-300ER/787-9 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (With tag-on service to San Francisco)

11MAR20 – 29APR20 CA987/988 resumes, 2 weekly 787-9 (Including tag-on service to San Francisco, overall service reduces from 14 to 6 weekly)



Beijing Capital – Los Angeles – San Francisco 11FEB20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly 777-300ER temporary service

Beijing Capital – Madrid

13FEB20 – 13MAR20 2 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Except 29FEB20)

14MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 787-9 service resumes

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating



Beijing Capital – Madrid – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 787-9 service remains (One of the few service within Air China network with no service adjustment)

Beijing Capital – Manila

06FEB20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly A330-300 cancelled

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300



Beijing Capital – Melbourne A330-300 operating

05FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily cancelled

01MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Milan Malpensa 31JAN20 – 28APR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

Beijing Capital – Minsk – Budapest – Beijing Capital A330-200 operating

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (2 weekly 24FEB20 – 06MAR20)

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Montreal 787-9 operating

11FEB20 – 23FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

26FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Montreal – Havana 1 weekly 787-9 unchanged (One of the few service within Air China network with no service adjustment)

Beijing Capital – Moscow Sheremetyevo A330-300 operating

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

17FEB20 – 23FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

24FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly



Beijing Capital – Mumbai 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A330 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Munich

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 777-300ER operating

17FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3-4 weekly, A330-200 replaces 777-300ER

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Beijing Capital – Nagoya 737-800 operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

18FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (New CA759/760 initially scheduled as 1 daily, however reduced to 3 weekly. CA159/160 cancelled)

CA759 PEK0805 – 1205NGO 738 246

CA760 NGO1335 – 1610PEK 738 246



Beijing Capital – Newark

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly 787-9 cancelled



Beijing Capital – New York JFK

12FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 14 weekly 747-8I/777-300ER to 3 weekly 777-300ER (with tag-on service to Washington)

10MAR20 – 01MAY20 CA989/990 resumes, 2 weekly 777-300ER (747-8I on 17MAR20 and 20MAR20; Including tag-on service to Washington, overall service reduces from 14 to 5 weekly)



Beijing Capital – New York JFK – Washington Dulles 17FEB20 – 29APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER temporary service

Beijing Capital – Okinawa 16FEB20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Osaka Kansai

CA927/928

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 737-800 replaces A330-300 (A321 17FEB20 – 24FEB20)

02MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



CA127/128

03FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly A321 cancelled



CA161/162

11FEB20 – 16FEB20 A321 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

17FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Paris CDG

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 7-9 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Beijing Capital – Phnom Penh

10FEB20 – 02MAY20 A320 replaces A321

03FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

02MAR20 – 17MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

19MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Beijing Capital – Phuket

11FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300 from 18FEB20

28FEB20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly 737-800 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Pyongyang

25JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 737-700 cancelled

29MAR20 – 16APR20 3 weekly 737-700 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Rome

31JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled



Beijing Capital – San Francisco

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 747-8I/777-300ER cancelled

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Currently listed along with 1-stop via Los Angeles, overall would be 8 weekly



Beijing Capital – Sapporo New Chitose

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300

17FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly 737-800 cancelled (Except 04MAR20)

29MAR20 – 26APR20 7 weekly A330-200 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Seoul Gimpo 10FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon

CA123/124

04FEB20 – 17MAR20 1 daily 737-800/A321 replaces A330-300

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled



CA135/136

02FEB20 – 26APR20 3 weekly 737-800 cancelled



CA131/132

08FEB20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled (Except 10FEB20, 12FEB20, 29FEB20)



CA125/126

03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 737-800/A321 replaces A330-300



Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg 03FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Beijing Capital – Singapore

CA975/976

03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled



CA775/776

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A330-300 cancelled



CA969/970

11FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

eff 29MAR20 Service resumes with 1 daily A330-300 (Overall service for Singapore in April is 1 daily)



Beijing Capital – Stockholm Arlanda A330-300 operating

11FEB20 – 08MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (3 weekly week of 27FEB20)

09MAR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Sydney

05FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily cancelled

01MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A330-300

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, A330-300 operating



Beijing Capital – Tokyo Haneda

CA167/168 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

CA421/422 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled (Except 01MAR20)

CA181/182 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled

CA183/184 11FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321/330 cancelled

CA133/134 eff 29MAR20 New flight with Airbus A321 (not related to COVID-19 situation. By 01MAY20 Haneda service increases from 4 to 5 daily)

CA133 PEK1010 – 1430HND 321 D

CA134 HND1600 – 1900PEK 321 D



Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita

CA925/926 17FEB20 – 08MAR20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (A330-300 replaces -200 from 10MAR20)

CA113/114

03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled



Beijing Capital – Ulan Baatar10FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Beijing Capital – Vancouver

13FEB20 – 02MAY20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

24FEB20 – 06APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (Selected weeks 5 weekly)

07APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Beijing Capital – Vienna

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

16FEB20 – 20MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 22FEB20 / 27FEB20)

21MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A330-300 operating



Beijing Capital – Warsaw A330-200 operating

10FEB20 – 14FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

15FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

01MAR20 – 19MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

20MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Washington Dulles

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly 777-300ER cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly 777-300ER cancelled



Beijing Capital – Yangon 737-800 operating

05FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

10FEB20 – 27FEB20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 14FEB20)

28FEB20 – 04MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

05MAR20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

11MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly



Beijing Daxing – Bangkok 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Chengdu – Bangkok

04FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A321 replaces A330-200

11FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A321 operating

17FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, A320 operating

28FEB20 – 30APR20 7 weekly A321 cancelled



Chengdu – Colombo

10FEB20 – 16MAR20 4 weekly A330-200 cancelled

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 Temporary service resumption, 3 weekly A330-200 operating

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly A330-200 cancelled



Chengdu – Frankfurt

07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled

28FEB20 – 06MAR20 Temporary service resumption, 2 weekly A330-200

07MAR20 – 02APR20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled

03APR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating



Chengdu – Kathmandu A319 operating

03FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

26MAR20 – 29APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Chengdu – London Heathrow 06FEB20 – 04MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Chengdu – Osaka Kansai A320 operating

03FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

0FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 26APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Chengdu – Paris CDG 06FEB20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled

Chengdu – Phuket 03FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Chengdu – Seoul Incheon 10FEB20 – 25APR20 5 weekly A321 cancelled

Chengdu – Singapore

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 A330-200 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

29MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-200 replaces A320, 1 daily



Chengdu – Sydney 03FEB20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled

Chengdu – Tokyo Narita A320 operating

04FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 26APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Chongqing – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 02FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Chongqing – Dubai

09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly A330-300 cancelled

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled



Chongqing – Okinawa 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Chongqing – Seoul Incheon 737-800 operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 30MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 01MAR20)

eff 31MAR20 4 weekly (normal operation)



Chongqing – Tokyo Narita 737-800 operating

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Hailar – Chita 30JAN20 – 06MAY20 2 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Hangzhou – Bangkok A321 operating

03FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 30APR20 10 weekly cancelled



Hangzhou – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 02FEB20 – 04MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

Hangzhou – Osaka Kansai

08FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A321 operating

16FEB20 – 26APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled



Hangzhou – Phuket 03FEB20 – 02MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Hangzhou – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled

Hangzhou – Seoul Incheon

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled (Except 15FEB20, 01MAR20)

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A330-200 operation reduces from 7 to 4 weekly (the other flights operated by a321)



Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita A321 operating

12FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 26APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Hohhet – Ulan Baatar 10FEB20 – 03APR20 2 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok

03FEB20 – 03MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled

04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Service resumption, increase from 7 to 10 weekly. A330-200 operating

eff 29MAR20 1 daily A321 (normal operation)



Shanghai Pu Dong – Barcelona A330-200 operating

11FEB20 – 25FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (Also on 20FEB20)

26FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 4 weekly cancelled



Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt A350-900XWB operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

17FEB20 – 24FEB20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 20FEB20)

25FEB20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Fukuoka

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A320 replaces A321

17FEB20 – 03MAR20 Service operated on 20FEB20 / 24FEB20 / 29FEB20 / 03MAR20

04MAR20 – 30MAR20 7 weekly A320 cancelled

31MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A321 operating



Shanghai Pu Dong – London Gatwick A350-900XWB operating

12FEB20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

11MAR20 – 27MAR20 Service resumes, reduces from 4 to 3 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Milan Malpensa 10FEB20 – 28APR20 7 weekly A350-900XWB cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Munich A350-900XWB operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 23FEB20 3 weekly cancelled

24FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

02MAR20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 06MAR20)



Shanghai Pu Dong – Nagoya A321 operating

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

17FEB20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Except 27FEB20)



Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai

CA921/922

24FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320/321 replaces A350-900XWB

10MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly A330-200, replaces A350-900XWB



CA857/858 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A321 cancelled

CA163/164 10FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled



Shanghai Pu Dong – Paris CDG A330-200 operating

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

16FEB20 – 22FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

23FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 02MAY20 7 weekly cancelled



Shanghai Pu Dong – Sendai 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly A320 cancelled (Except 08MAR20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita

CA929/930

26FEB20 – 08MAR20 A321 replaces A330-200 (Except selected dates), 1 daily



CA919/920

04FEB20 – 16FEB20 A321 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled



CA923/924 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled

CA157/158 10FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A321 cancelled



Shenzhen – Frankfurt 10FEB20 – 02MAY20 3 weekly A330-200 cancelled

Shenzhen – Los Angeles

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly 787-9 cancelled

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled



Tianjin – Dalian – Osaka Kansai 737-800 operating

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly



Tianjin – Dalian – Tokyo Narita 737-800 operating

14FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 14FEB20 / 02MAR20)

29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Wenzhou – Bangkok 03FEB20 – 01MAY20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Wenzhou – Seoul Incheon 08FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled (Except 02MAR20. No schedules filed after 29MAR20)