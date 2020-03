Filipino carriers Manila cancellations 15MAR20 – 14APR20

Filipino carriers since Sunday 15MAR20 filed service changes on domestic flights. Due to latest local authority decision, all domestic flights to/from Manila is cancelled between 15MAR20 and 14APR20.



Affected routes include the following.



AirSWIFT (The airline is cancelling all service to/from El Nido, including Manila)

El Nido – Busuanga 7 weekly

El Nido – Caticlan 10 weekly

El Nido – Cebu 10 weekly

El Nido – Clark 11 weekly

El Nido – Manila 39 weekly

El Nido – Panglao 4 weekly



cebgo

Manila – Basco 7 weekly

Manila – Busuanga 28 weekly

Manila – Caticlan 14 weekly

Manila – Del Carmen 14 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 7 weekly

Manila – Legaspi 14 weekly

Manila – Marinduque 3 weekly

Manila – Masbate 7 weekly

Manila – Naga 11 weekly

Manila – San Jose 5 weekly

Manila – Tablas 3 weekly

Cebu Pacific

Manila – Bacolod 54 weekly

Manila – Butuan 28 weekly

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 54 weekly

Manila – Caticlan 35 weekly

Manila – Cauayan 7 weekly

Manila – Cebu 98 weekly

Manila – Cotabato 11 weekly

Manila – Davao 54 weekly

Manila – Dipolog 12 weekly

Manila – Dmaguete 28 weekly

Manila – General Santos 33 weekly

Manila – Ilo-Ilo 54 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 6 weekly

Manila – Legaspi 21 weekly

Manila – Ozamiz 9 weekly

Manila – Pagadian 10 weekly

Manila – Panglao 35 weekly

Manila – Puerto Princesa 47 weekly

Manila – Roxas 16 weekly

Manila – Tacloban 33 weekly

Manila – Tuguegarao 14 weekly

Manila – Virac 4 weekly

Manila – Zamboanga 30 weekly



Philippine Airlines (including PAL Express)

Manila – Bacolod 35 weekly

Manila – Basco 14 weekly

Manila – Busuanga 21 weekly

Manila – Butuan 11 weekly

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 28 weekly

Manila – Caticlan 14 weekly

Manila – Cebu 71 weekly

Manila – Cotabato 7 weekly

Manila – Davao 51 weekly

Manila – Del Carmen 7 weekly

Manila – Dipolog 7 weekly

Manila – Dumaguete 21 weekly

Manila – General Santos 7 weekly

Manila – Ilo-Ilo 28 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 7 weekly

Manila – Laoag 12 weekly

Manila – Legaspi 7 weekly

Manila – Pagadian 7 weekly

Manila – Panglao 14 weekly

Manila – Puerto Princesa 14 weekly

Manila – Roxas 7 weekly

Manila – Tacloban 18 weekly

Manila – Zamboanga 17 weekly



Philippines AirAsia

Manila – Bacolod 21 weekly

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 26 weekly

Manila – Caticlan 38 weekly

Manila – Cebu 84 weekly

Manila – Davao 42 weekly

Manila – Ilo-Ilo 40 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 21 weekly

Manila – Panglao 24 weekly

Manila – Puerto Princesa 32 weekly

Manila – Tacloban 38 weekly



SkyJet

Manila – Basco (Service has been cancelled since late-Feb 2020)

Manila – Busuanga

Manila – Siargao



Certain carriers and routes may be omitted as they're not listed in the GDS nor OAG database.