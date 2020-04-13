Thai Airways International files limited International schedule 13APR20 – 30APR20

Thai Airways International for the month of April 2020 is operating limited International service, mainly operating on repatriation purposes or cargo transport. Based on OAG schedules listing as of 12APR20, the Star Alliance carrier to operate following service between 13APR20 and 30APR20.



Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily A330 (Additional flight with A330 on 14APR20, 17APR20, 18APR20)

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly 777-300ER (until 26APR20; A350-900XWB operates on 17/20APR20 from Bangkok)

Bangkok – Yangon 1 flight with A330-300 on 20APR20 and 26APR20



Additional changes remain possible. The airline has suspended all scheduled operation, currently scheduled until 31MAY20.