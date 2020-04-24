WestJet 05MAY20 – 04JUN20 Domestic operations as of 24APR20

WestJet last week filed additional changes to its domestic operations, for the period of 05MAY20 – 04JUN20. During this period, the airline’s operation will further downsize to 584 weekly flights, covering 48 routes. Planned operation as of 24APR20 as follows.
Calgary – Abbotsford 7 weekly
Calgary – Brandon 2 weekly
Calgary – Comox 4 weekly
Calgary – Cranbrook 6 weekly
Calgary – Edmonton 20 weekly
Calgary – Fort McMurray 6 weekly
Calgary – Fort St. John 4 weekly
Calgary – Grande Prairie 4 weekly
Calgary – Hamilton 2 weekly
Calgary – Kamloops 3 weekly
Calgary – Kelowna 13 weekly
Calgary – Lethbridge 6 weekly
Calgary – Lloydminster 3 weekly
Calgary – Medicine Hat 6 weekly
Calgary – Nanaimo 3 weekly
Calgary – Penticton 2 weekly
Calgary – Regina 7 weekly
Calgary – Saskatoon 7 weekly
Calgary – Toronto 21 weekly
Calgary – Vancouver 20 weekly
Calgary – Victoria 7 weekly
Calgary – Waterloo 2 weekly
Calgary – Winnipeg 7 weekly
Calgary – Yellowknife 2 weekly
Edmonton – Fort McMurray 3 weekly
Halifax – Montreal 1 weekly
Halifax – Ottawa 2 weekly
Halifax – St. John’s NFLD 4 weekly
Halifax – Sydney 2 weekly
Toronto – Charlottetown 2 weekly
Toronto – Fredericton 3 weekly
Toronto – Halifax 7 weekly
Toronto – London ON 3 weekly
Toronto – Moncton 3 weekly
Toronto – Montreal 14 weekly
Toronto – Ottawa 14 weekly
Toronto – Quebec City 3 weekly
Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 4 weekly
Toronto – Thunder Bay 4 weekly
Toronto – Vancouver 7 weekly
Toronto – Winnipeg 14 weekly
Vancouver – Edmonton 7 weekly
Vancouver – Kelowna 7 weekly
Vancouver – Prince George 7 weekly
Vancouver – Terrace 4 weekly
Vancouver – Victoria 7 weekly
Winnipeg – Saskatoon 3 weekly
Winnipeg – Thunder Bay 3 weekly
