WestJet 05MAY20 – 04JUN20 Domestic operations as of 24APR20

WestJet last week filed additional changes to its domestic operations, for the period of 05MAY20 – 04JUN20. During this period, the airline’s operation will further downsize to 584 weekly flights, covering 48 routes. Planned operation as of 24APR20 as follows.



Calgary – Abbotsford 7 weekly

Calgary – Brandon 2 weekly

Calgary – Comox 4 weekly

Calgary – Cranbrook 6 weekly

Calgary – Edmonton 20 weekly

Calgary – Fort McMurray 6 weekly

Calgary – Fort St. John 4 weekly

Calgary – Grande Prairie 4 weekly

Calgary – Hamilton 2 weekly

Calgary – Kamloops 3 weekly

Calgary – Kelowna 13 weekly

Calgary – Lethbridge 6 weekly

Calgary – Lloydminster 3 weekly

Calgary – Medicine Hat 6 weekly

Calgary – Nanaimo 3 weekly

Calgary – Penticton 2 weekly

Calgary – Regina 7 weekly

Calgary – Saskatoon 7 weekly

Calgary – Toronto 21 weekly

Calgary – Vancouver 20 weekly

Calgary – Victoria 7 weekly

Calgary – Waterloo 2 weekly

Calgary – Winnipeg 7 weekly

Calgary – Yellowknife 2 weekly

Edmonton – Fort McMurray 3 weekly

Halifax – Montreal 1 weekly

Halifax – Ottawa 2 weekly

Halifax – St. John’s NFLD 4 weekly

Halifax – Sydney 2 weekly

Toronto – Charlottetown 2 weekly

Toronto – Fredericton 3 weekly

Toronto – Halifax 7 weekly

Toronto – London ON 3 weekly

Toronto – Moncton 3 weekly

Toronto – Montreal 14 weekly

Toronto – Ottawa 14 weekly

Toronto – Quebec City 3 weekly

Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 4 weekly

Toronto – Thunder Bay 4 weekly

Toronto – Vancouver 7 weekly

Toronto – Winnipeg 14 weekly

Vancouver – Edmonton 7 weekly

Vancouver – Kelowna 7 weekly

Vancouver – Prince George 7 weekly

Vancouver – Terrace 4 weekly

Vancouver – Victoria 7 weekly

Winnipeg – Saskatoon 3 weekly

Winnipeg – Thunder Bay 3 weekly