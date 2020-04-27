United 04MAY20 – 03JUN20 New York domestic operations as of 26APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

United Airlines last week further revised planned domestic operation for the month of May 2020 for service to/from Newark. From 04MAY20 to 03JUN20, United will maintain service to 6 of its hubs, while service downsizes to Airbus A319 and Boeing 737-700/-800. San Francisco will continue to see wide-body aircraft service once a day, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Planned operation as of 26APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.

Newark – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily A319/737-700
Newark – Denver 2 daily A319
Newark – Houston 2 daily A319
Newark – Los Angeles 3 daily 737-800
Newark – San Francisco 3 daily 737-800/787-8
Newark – Washington Dulles 2 daily 737-700

During the same period, the airline will resume selected routes from New York LaGuardia. Planned operation as follows:
New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)
New York LaGuardia – Houston resumes on 05MAY20, 1 daily Embraer E175 (Mesa Airlines)
New York LaGuardia – Washington Dulles resumes on 04MAY20, 1 daily Embraer E175 (Mesa Airlines)