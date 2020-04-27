American Airlines May 2020 New York area domestic operations as of 26APR20

American Airlines in recent schedule update gradually filed additional update for domestic service in May 2020. For New York area, the oneWorld carrier plans selected service resumption between 07MAY20 and 09MAY20. The week of 10MAY20 schedule sees AA offering 15 routes with 289 weekly departures, compared to 11 routes with 67 weekly departures for the week of 19APR20.



The following is overall operation for 08MAY20 – 03JUN20. Additional changes remain possible.



Newark – Charlotte 3 daily A321

Newark – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly Embraer E175 (Envoy Air)

Newark – Dallas/Ft. Worth 2 daily 737-800

Newark – Miami 1 daily 737-800 (service resumption from 09MAY20)

New York JFK – Charlotte 3 daily A321/737-800

New York JFK – Los Angeles 3 daily A321 (service resumption from 07MAY20)

New York JFK – Miami 2 daily 737-800

New York JFK – Phoenix 2 daily 737-800 (service resumption 08MAY20)

New York LaGuardia – Boston 4 daily Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)

New York LaGuardia – Charlotte 4 daily A320/321/737-800

New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 3 daily 737-800 / Embraer E175 (Envoy Air)

New York LaGuardia – Dallas/Ft. Worth 5 daily 737-800

New York LaGuardia – Miami 4 daily 737-800

New York LaGuardia – Philadelphia 1 daily Embraer E175 (Republic Airways, service resumption from 07MAY20)

New York LaGuardia – Washington Reagan 4 daily Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)