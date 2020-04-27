Delta May 2020 New York area domestic operations as of 26APR20

Delta Air Lines in recent weeks filed additional changes to planned domestic operation. For New York area, the Skyteam member during the period of 02MAY20 – 01JUN20 continues to operate reduced operation, which sees 157 weekly departures from 4 airports.



Planned operation as of 26APR20 as follows.



Newark – Atlanta 20 weekly 717

Newark – Detroit 7 weekly CRJ900 (Endeavor Air) / 717

Newark – Minneapolis/St. Paul 7 weekly CRJ900 (Endeavor Air)

New York JFK – Atlanta 15 weekly A319/737-800/757

New York JFK – Bangor 7 weekly CRJ900 (Endeavor Air)

New York JFK – Boston 13 weekly CRJ900 (Endeavor Air) / Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)

New York JFK – Detroit 13 weekly CRJ900 (Endeavor Air)

New York JFK – Los Angeles 7 weekly 757-200

New York JFK – Minneapolis/St. Paul 7 weekly A220-100

New York JFK – Salt Lake City 7 weekly 757-200

New York JFK – Seattle 7 weekly 737-900 (737-800 from 17MAY20)

New York LaGuardia – Atlanta 21 weekly A319

New York LaGuardia – Detroit 14 weekly A220-100/319

New York LaGuardia – Minneapolis/St. Paul 7 weekly A319

New York Stewart/Newburgh – Detroit 5 weekly CRJ200 (Skywest)