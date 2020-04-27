Spirit Airlines May 2020 Routing consolidations as of 26APR20

Spirit Airlines during the month of May 2020 plans to consolidate selected operations, as the airline schedules triangle routing on selected markets. Planned operation as of 26APR20 as follows.
Chicago O’Hare – Jacksonville FL – Fort Myers – Chicago O’Hare 01MAY20 – 08JUN20 3 weekly A319
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Phoenix – Las Vegas – Dallas/Ft. Worth 03MAY20 – 18MAY20 3 weekly A320
Fort Lauderdale – Plattsburgh – Niagara Falls – Fort Lauderdale 02MAY20 – 07JUN20 3 weekly A319
Fort Lauderdale – Raleigh/Durham – Charlotte – Fort Lauderdale 01MAY20 – 17MAY20 3 weekly A320
Fort Lauderdale – St. Thomas – St. Croix – Fort Lauderdale 02MAY20 – 06JUN20 1 weekly A319
Las Vegas – Oakland – Sacramento – Las Vegas 01MAY20 – 18MAY20 3 weekly A319
Las Vegas – Seattle – Portland OR – Las Vegas 01MAY20 – 20MAY20 3 weekly A319
Orlando – Asheville – Greensboro – Orlando 01MAY20 – 08JUN20 3 weekly A319
Orlando – Austin – Dallas/Fort. Worth – Orlando 01MAY20 – 20MAY20 3 weekly A320
Orlando – Cleveland – Columbus OH – Orlando 01MAY20 – 20MAY20 3 weekly A320
Orlando – Pittsburgh – Latrobe – Orlando 03MAY20 – 08JUN20 3 weekly A319
Orlando – Richmond – Charleston WV – Orlando 02MAY20 – 06JUN20 1 weekly A320
