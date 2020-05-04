Virgin Atlantic S21 Preliminary changes as of 03MAY20

Virgin Atlantic last week extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, despite current development. Preliminary schedule listing sees following notable changes as of 03MAY20. Further changes expected in the next few months.



London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 28MAR21 A350-1000XWB aircraft listing extended into summer season, 1 daily (A350 tentatively scheduled to serve Atlanta from 25OCT20, previously reported)

London Heathrow – Cape Town Seasonal service operates until 24APR21, 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – San Francisco eff 28MAR21 1 of 2 daily operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 787-9

Manchester – Delhi eff 28MAR21 Schedule listing extended into summer season, now listed as year-round. 3 weekly A330-200

Manchester – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replaces A330-200, 3 weekly