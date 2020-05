Air Europa tentatively to conclude A330 service in late-March 2021

Skyteam member Air Europa in recent schedule update extended schedule listing into Northern summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR21. Based on preliminary listing, the airline’s schedule display shows last regular Airbus A330-200 flight scheduled on 27MAR21.



Planned operation as of 03MAY20 as follows. Further changes likely.



Madrid – Barcelona up to 2 daily until 27MAR21

Madrid – Caracas 4 weekly until 26FEB21 (replaced by 787-8)

Madrid – Fortaleza 2 weekly until 24MAR21 (replaced by 787-8)

Madrid – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 12DEC20, 15DEC20

Madrid – Havana 15NOV20 – 24NOV20

Madrid – New York JFK 25OCT20 – 31OCT20

Madrid – Punta Cana 4 weekly until 09JAN21 (replaced by 787-8)

Madrid – Recife 2 weekly until 26MAR21 (replaced by 787-8)

Madrid – Salvador da Bahia 3 weekly until 27MAR21 (replaced by 787-8. The 787 currently shows effective 27MAR21 from Salvador)

Madrid – Tenerife North selected dates until 17JAN21