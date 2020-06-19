Air Tahiti Nui July 2020 Paris operations as of 18JUN20

Air Tahiti Nui this week further revised planned operation for flights to Paris, for the month of July 2020. From 01JUL20 to 31JUL20 (Papeete departure), the airline will operate Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG routing, up to 5 times weekly. The airline previously filed 1-stop service via Vancouver until 13JUL20, however this has been extended to 31JUL20.



TN068 PPT2350 – 1215+1YVR1415+1 – 0845+2CDG 789 x17

TN067 CDG1205 – 1305YVR1505 – 2150PPT 789 x23