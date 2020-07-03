United extends International / Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper interim schedule to Sep 2020

United Airlines in this week’s schedule update extended interim schedule until 07SEP20 inclusive, including long-haul routes, as well as Guam/Micronesia Island Hopper operation. Latest adjustment between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20 as of 02JUL20 as follows.



Additional changes remain possible, pending on the various travel restrictions.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam eff 09SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (Previously to resume on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 08SEP20)

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 03AUG20 4 weekly 787-9 (Planned 1 daily 787-10 delayed to 08SEP20)

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 05AUG20 5 weekly 787-9 (Planned 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER delayed to 08SEP20)

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (787-9 replaces -10 from 02AUG20. 3 daily 167-seater 767-300ER from 08SEP20 unchanged)

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER. Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 08SEP20)

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8; Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8; Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei eff 12SEP20 1 weekly UA175/096 737-700 (Sat-Sun)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu

Service operates on following dates with 737-700: 22-23JUL20, 24-25AUG20

eff 11SEP20 2 weekly UA155/154 737-800 (Mon-Tue, Fri-Sat)



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu eff 09SEP20 1 weekly UA155/154 737-800 (Wed-Thur)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu eff 13SEP20 1 weekly UA133/132 737-800 (Sun-Mon)

Guam – Fukuoka 1 daily 737-700 cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 (Planned 8th weekly in July/August 2020 cancelled). Revised schedule now extended to 07SEP20

UA200 GUM0900 – 2015-1HNL 777 D

UA201 HNL1640 – 2020+1GUM 777 D



Guam – Koror

Service operates on following dates with 737-700: 13AUG20, 03SEP20

eff 09SEP20 Service returns to 4 weekly level, 737-700/-800



Guam – Koror – Manila eff 08SEP20 2 weekly 737-700

Guam – Manila eff 08SEP20 1 daily 737-700/-800

Guam – Nagoya eff 08SEP20 2 daily 737-700/-800 (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Guam – Osaka Kansai eff 08SEP20 7 weekly 737-700/-800 (Instead of 10 weekly)

Guam – Pohnpei – Chuuk – Guam 737-700 to operate following dates: 11-12JUL20, 01-02AUG20, 08-09AUG20

Guam – Saipan eff 03AUG20 Service returns to 10 weekly level, 737-700/-800

Guam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 737-700 (10 weekly 737-700 from 03AUG20, schedule below. 3 daily 737-700/-800 now scheduled from 08SEP20)

UA828 GUM0700 – 0955NRT 73G 257

UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G D



UA827 NRT1100 – 1555GUM 73G 257

UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G D



Guam – Yap

Service operates on following dates with 737-700: 12JUL20, 02AUG20, 23AUG20

eff 09SEP20 2 weekly 737-700 (Wed / Sun)



Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Amsterdam eff 10SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (Previously scheduled to resume on 24OCT20 as 1 daily 777-200ER)

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER (Previous plan: 3 weekly 787-9 from 07JUL20, 1 daily 777 from 03AUG20)

Houston – Frankfurt eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Houston – Lima eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 08SEP20; Previous plan: 3 weekly from 06JUL20)

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Munich eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER (Previous plan: eff 06JUL20)

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 08SEP20 1 daily 767-300ER (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20 with 767-400ER)

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 08SEP20 767-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily (787 continues to operate until 07SEP20)

Houston – Sydney 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service resumes on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Los Angeles – Melbourne 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 08SEP20)

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 08SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 08SEP20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10 (787 scheduled to operate for entire summer until 23OCT20, instead of 767-400ER). Planned seasonal 2nd daily cancelled

Newark – Athens Seasonal 1 daily 787-10 cancelled

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Brussels eff 05AUG20 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Delhi eff 17JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 03AUG20)

Newark – Dublin eff 06JUL20 4 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 09SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10 (UA960/961 787-10 service now scheduled as year-round, planned 777-300ER cancelled). Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER now scheduled from 24OCT20

Newark – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Glasgow Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Hong Kong eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Newark – Lima 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 26OCT20, 4 weekly)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (1 daily flight maintained 03AUG20 – 07SEP20, instead of 3 daily 767/787. Planned 6 daily 767-300ER from 08SEP20 unchanged)

Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Previously reported on Airlineroute, service will not be resumed from 24OCT20, including 2021)

Newark – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Mumbai eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich eff 05AUG20 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily 767-400ER now scheduled from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Naples Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Nice Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Palermo Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Paris CDG 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 03AUG20)

Newark – Porto Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 05AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-300ER now scheduled from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Tel Aviv 1 daily 787-10 (787 now scheduled as year-round. 2nd daily with 777-300ER resumes on 24OCT20)

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 08SEP20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Newark – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 06JUL20, 777-300ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

San Francisco – Amsterdam Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

San Francisco – Auckland eff 08SEP20 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 08SEP20 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi eff 18JUL20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 03AUG20 New route, 1 daily 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 06JUL20, 777-300ER from 03AUG20. 2 daily from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong – Singapore 06JUL20 – 07SEP20 5 weekly 787-9. UA has local traffic rights on Hong Kong – Singapore sector, a service resumption

UA877 SFO1340 – 1845+1HKG2055+1 – 0040+1SIN 789 x27

UA862 SIN0545 – 0925HKG1130 – 0910SFO 789 x24



San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 04AUG20 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-200ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20. 2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Munich eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Papeete eff 04AUG20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 06JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 08SEP20; Overall reduction from 12 to 7 weekly unchanged)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 08JUL20 – 02AUG20 2 weekly 777-300ER (Previously reported on Airlineroute)

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 03AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER (787-9 operates from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20. 2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Singapore eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 08JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-300ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing 787-9 (787-9 continues to operate in August)

San Francisco – Zurich eff 08SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8; Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-10 (777-200ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Washington Dulles – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 08SEP20 Service returns to 2 daily 777-200ER, instead of 1 daily 787-10

Washington Dulles – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 from 03AUG20, 777-200ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20. Service returns to 3 daily from 24-25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 09JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-8 from 03AUG20, 777-200ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20, replacing Narita)

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 06JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 from 03AUG20, 167-seater 767-300ER from 08SEP20 instead of 03AUG20)