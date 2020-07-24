Air Senegal launches Milan service from August 2020

Air Senegal from August 2020 is expanding European network, with the launch of Dakar – Milan Malpensa route. The nonstop service to The Host City of World Routes in 2021 is now available for reservation. Initially the airline will operate this route on scheduled charter basis on various dates starting 08AUG20 with Airbus A319, converting to regular service 4 times weekly from mid-September, Subject to Government Approval. Reservation for flights after mid-September will be available in the next few weeks.



Following schedule is listed for the week of 10AUG20.



HC4017 DSS0100 – 0850MXP 319 356

HC4017 DSS1300 – 2050MXP 319 2



HC4018 MXP1020 – 1435DSS 319 356

HC4018 MXP1045 – 1500DSS 319 7