Air Senegal Milan Malpensa operational day changes from late-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal from late-September 2020 is adjusting planned regular service on Dakar – Milan Malpensa route, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights to the Host City of World Routes 2021 from 18SEP20, on Day 357. Based on the airline’s inventory listing, this will switch to Day 137 from 28SEP20.

HC417 DSS0030 – 0820MXP 319 137
HC418 MXP0950 – 1405DSS 319 137


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.