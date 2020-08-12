Air Senegal Milan Malpensa operational day changes from late-Sep 2020

Air Senegal from late-September 2020 is adjusting planned regular service on Dakar – Milan Malpensa route, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights to the Host City of World Routes 2021 from 18SEP20, on Day 357. Based on the airline’s inventory listing, this will switch to Day 137 from 28SEP20.



HC417 DSS0030 – 0820MXP 319 137

HC418 MXP0950 – 1405DSS 319 137