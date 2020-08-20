Aegean Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 16AUG20

Aegean Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on OAG schedules listing as of 16AUG20. Further changes to planned service remain highly possible.
Athens – Amsterdam 1 daily A320
Athens – Barcelona 4 weekly A320 (3 weekly 18SEP20 – 29SEP20)
Athens – Belgrade 2 weekly A320
Athens – Bologna 3 weekly A320 (No operation 10SEP20 – 20SEP20, 2 weekly from 21SEP20)
Athens – Bordeaux 2 weekly A320
Athens – Brussels 9 weekly A320/320neo
Athens – Bucharest 8 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 08SEP20)
Athens – Budapest 2 weekly A319/320
Athens – Cairo 7 weekly A320
Athens – Catania 2 weekly Dash8-Q400 until 10SEP20
Athens – Copenhagen 4 weekly A320
Athens – Dublin 2 weekly A320
Athens – Dusseldorf 7 weekly A320
Athens – Edinburgh 2 weekly A320
Athens – Frankfurt 7 weekly A321
Athens – Geneva 6 weekly A320
Athens – Hamburg 5 weekly A320
Athens – Hannover 2 weekly A320
Athens – Helsinki 2 weekly A320
Athens – Istanbul 7 weekly A320
Athens – Krakow 2 weekly A320
Athens – Lisbon 2 weekly A320
Athens – London Heathrow 3 daily A320neo
Athens – Luxembourg 3 weekly A320/321
Athens – Lyon 2 weekly A320/321
Athens – Madrid 4 weekly A320
Athens – Malta 2 weekly Dash8-Q400
Athens – Manchester 2 weekly A320
Athens – Marseille 3 weekly A320
Athens – Milan Malpensa 9 weekly A320neo
Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 3 weekly A320
Athens – Munich 11 weekly A320neo/321
Athens – Nantes 2 weekly A320
Athens – Naples 2 weekly Dash8-Q400 until 06SEP20
Athens – Nice 3 weekly A320
Athens – Paris CDG 14 weekly A320/321
Athens – Prague 4 weekly A320
Athens – Rome 9 weekly A320
Athens – Sofia 5 weekly A320
Athens – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly A320
Athens – Stuttgart 4 weekly A320
Athens – Tbilisi 2 weekly A320
Athens – Tel Aviv 5 weekly A320 (10 weekly from 19SEP20)
Athens – Tirana 6 weekly A320
Athens – Toulouse 2 weekly A320
Athens – Venice 2 weekly A320
Athens – Warsaw 5 weekly A320
Athens – Yerevan 2 weekly A320
Athens – Zurich 7 weekly A320/320neo
Corfu – Paris CDG 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Bordeaux 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Dusseldorf 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Frankfurt 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 18SEP20)
Irakleion – Lyon 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Marseille 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Munich 3 weekly A320
Irakleion – Nantes 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Paris CDG 3 weekly A320
Irakleion – Stuttgart 2 weekly A320
Irakleion – Toulouse 1 weekly A320
Irakleion – Zurich 2 weekly A320
Kalamata – Stockholm Arlanda eff 19SEP20 1 weekly A320
Rhodes – Frankfurt 2 weekly A320
Rhodes – Lyon 1 weekly A320
Rhodes – Munich 2 weekly A320
Rhodes – Paris CDG 1 weekly A320
Rhodes – Zurich eff 19SEP20 2 weekly A320
Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf 7 weekly A321
Thessaloniki – Frankfurt 7 weekly A320
Thessaloniki – Moscow Domodedovo eff 11SEP20 2 weekly A320
Thessaloniki – Munich 12 weekly A320/321
Thessaloniki – Nuremberg 2 weekly A320
Thessaloniki – Stuttgart 6 weekly A320/321
Thessaloniki – Tel Aviv eff 20SEP20 2 weekly A320
Aegean Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 16AUG20
