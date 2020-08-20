Aegean Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 16AUG20

Aegean Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on OAG schedules listing as of 16AUG20. Further changes to planned service remain highly possible.



Athens – Amsterdam 1 daily A320

Athens – Barcelona 4 weekly A320 (3 weekly 18SEP20 – 29SEP20)

Athens – Belgrade 2 weekly A320

Athens – Bologna 3 weekly A320 (No operation 10SEP20 – 20SEP20, 2 weekly from 21SEP20)

Athens – Bordeaux 2 weekly A320

Athens – Brussels 9 weekly A320/320neo

Athens – Bucharest 8 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 08SEP20)

Athens – Budapest 2 weekly A319/320

Athens – Cairo 7 weekly A320

Athens – Catania 2 weekly Dash8-Q400 until 10SEP20

Athens – Copenhagen 4 weekly A320

Athens – Dublin 2 weekly A320

Athens – Dusseldorf 7 weekly A320

Athens – Edinburgh 2 weekly A320

Athens – Frankfurt 7 weekly A321

Athens – Geneva 6 weekly A320

Athens – Hamburg 5 weekly A320

Athens – Hannover 2 weekly A320

Athens – Helsinki 2 weekly A320

Athens – Istanbul 7 weekly A320

Athens – Krakow 2 weekly A320

Athens – Lisbon 2 weekly A320

Athens – London Heathrow 3 daily A320neo

Athens – Luxembourg 3 weekly A320/321

Athens – Lyon 2 weekly A320/321

Athens – Madrid 4 weekly A320

Athens – Malta 2 weekly Dash8-Q400

Athens – Manchester 2 weekly A320

Athens – Marseille 3 weekly A320

Athens – Milan Malpensa 9 weekly A320neo

Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 3 weekly A320

Athens – Munich 11 weekly A320neo/321

Athens – Nantes 2 weekly A320

Athens – Naples 2 weekly Dash8-Q400 until 06SEP20

Athens – Nice 3 weekly A320

Athens – Paris CDG 14 weekly A320/321

Athens – Prague 4 weekly A320

Athens – Rome 9 weekly A320

Athens – Sofia 5 weekly A320

Athens – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly A320

Athens – Stuttgart 4 weekly A320

Athens – Tbilisi 2 weekly A320

Athens – Tel Aviv 5 weekly A320 (10 weekly from 19SEP20)

Athens – Tirana 6 weekly A320

Athens – Toulouse 2 weekly A320

Athens – Venice 2 weekly A320

Athens – Warsaw 5 weekly A320

Athens – Yerevan 2 weekly A320

Athens – Zurich 7 weekly A320/320neo

Corfu – Paris CDG 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Bordeaux 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Dusseldorf 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Frankfurt 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 18SEP20)

Irakleion – Lyon 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Marseille 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Munich 3 weekly A320

Irakleion – Nantes 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Paris CDG 3 weekly A320

Irakleion – Stuttgart 2 weekly A320

Irakleion – Toulouse 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Zurich 2 weekly A320

Kalamata – Stockholm Arlanda eff 19SEP20 1 weekly A320

Rhodes – Frankfurt 2 weekly A320

Rhodes – Lyon 1 weekly A320

Rhodes – Munich 2 weekly A320

Rhodes – Paris CDG 1 weekly A320

Rhodes – Zurich eff 19SEP20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf 7 weekly A321

Thessaloniki – Frankfurt 7 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Moscow Domodedovo eff 11SEP20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Munich 12 weekly A320/321

Thessaloniki – Nuremberg 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Stuttgart 6 weekly A320/321

Thessaloniki – Tel Aviv eff 20SEP20 2 weekly A320