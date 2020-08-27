China Southern from September 2020 plans to operate Airbus A380 aircraft on Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita route, replacing A330 aircraft. Already reflecting in the inventory, the airline’s A380 aircraft operates from 02SEP20, once weekly.
CZ8101 CAN0740 – 1245NRT 380 3
CZ8102 NRT1455 – 1805CAN 380 3
Schedule on/after 25OCT20 remains pending.
China Southern adds A380 Tokyo service from Sep 2020
