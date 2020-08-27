Boliviana de Aviacion 4Q20 Sao Paulo service changes

Boliviana de Aviacion (BOA) in the 4th quarter of 2020 is adjusting operations to Sao Paulo, reflected in recent schedule update. Latest adjustment as follows.



Cochabamba – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01DEC20 3 weekly

Cochabamba – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – La Paz eff 04DEC20 2 weekly (Sao Paulo – La Paz is a new sector)

Santa Cruz – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01NOV20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Santa Cruz – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cochabamba – Santa Cruz 03NOV20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly (Sao Paulo – Cochabamba sector previously served until May 2020)