Edelweiss Air in winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes for Seychelles flights. From 30OCT20 to 27MAR21, the one weekly Zurich – Mahe Island service will be operated by Airbus A330-300, instead of A340-300 aircraft.
WK074/LX8074 ZRH1830 – 0655+1SEZ 333 5
WK075/LX8075 SEZ2355 – 0640+1ZRH 333 6
Edelweiss Air NW20 Seychelles aircraft changes
