Iran Air W20 Europe network additions as of 25SEP20

Iran Air in last week’s schedule update filed additional service to Europe, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, including new service to Barcelona and Dusseldorf. Planned European service adjustment as of 25SEP20 as follows.



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Barcelona eff 27OCT20 2 weekly A330-200

IR735 IKA0815 – 1200BCN 330 26

IR734 BCN1335 – 2145IKA 330 26



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Dusseldorf eff 25OCT20 2 weekly A330-200

IR737 IKA0620 – 1000DUS 330 37

IR736 DUS1130 – 1920IKA 330 37



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Madrid 1 weekly service maintained, A330-200 operating

IR731 IKA0850 – 1315MAD 330 3

IR730 MAD1430 – 2250IKA 330 3



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Manchester 1 weekly service maintained, A330-200 operating

IR753 IKA0455 – 0800MAN 330 6

IR752 MAN0910 – 1855IKA 330 6



Separately, the airline’s Tehran Imam Khomeini – Paris CDG service will see revised schedule, as Mondays service moves to afternoon departure.



IR733 IKA0900 – 1245CDG 330 5

IR733 IKA1715 – 2100CDG 330 1



IR732 CDG1415 – 2230IKA 330 5

IR732 CDG2230 – 0645+1IKA 330 1