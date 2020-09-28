Iran Air in last week’s schedule update filed additional service to Europe, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, including new service to Barcelona and Dusseldorf. Planned European service adjustment as of 25SEP20 as follows.
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Barcelona eff 27OCT20 2 weekly A330-200
IR735 IKA0815 – 1200BCN 330 26
IR734 BCN1335 – 2145IKA 330 26
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Dusseldorf eff 25OCT20 2 weekly A330-200
IR737 IKA0620 – 1000DUS 330 37
IR736 DUS1130 – 1920IKA 330 37
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Madrid 1 weekly service maintained, A330-200 operating
IR731 IKA0850 – 1315MAD 330 3
IR730 MAD1430 – 2250IKA 330 3
Tehran Imam Khomeini – Manchester 1 weekly service maintained, A330-200 operating
IR753 IKA0455 – 0800MAN 330 6
IR752 MAN0910 – 1855IKA 330 6
Separately, the airline’s Tehran Imam Khomeini – Paris CDG service will see revised schedule, as Mondays service moves to afternoon departure.
IR733 IKA0900 – 1245CDG 330 5
IR733 IKA1715 – 2100CDG 330 1
IR732 CDG1415 – 2230IKA 330 5
IR732 CDG2230 – 0645+1IKA 330 1
Iran Air W20 Europe network additions as of 25SEP20
Posted
Iran Air in last week’s schedule update filed additional service to Europe, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, including new service to Barcelona and Dusseldorf. Planned European service adjustment as of 25SEP20 as follows.