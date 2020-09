Air Serbia Oct 2020 operations as of 29SEP20

Air Serbia during the month of October 2020 plans to operate following service, based on schedule and inventory listing as of 29SEP20. Planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely, due to various travel restrictions.



Belgrade – Amsterdam 4 weekly A319

Belgrade – Athens 4 weekly 737-300/A319/ATR72

Belgrade – Banja Luka 2 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Berlin Tegel 3-4 weekly A319

Belgrade – Copenhagen 2-3 weekly A319

Belgrade – Dusseldorf 2-3 weekly A319/737-300

Belgrade – Frankfurt 4 weekly A319

Belgrade – Istanbul 7 weekly A319

Belgrade – Larnaca 3 weekly A319/320

Belgrade – Ljubljana 5 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – London Heathrow 2 weekly A319

Belgrade – New York JFK 3 weekly A330-200

Belgrade – Oslo 2 weekly A319

Belgrade – Paris CDG 7 weekly A319

Belgrade – Podgorica 13 weekly ATR72/737-300/A319

Belgrade – Prague 3 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Sarajevo 3 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Skopje 6 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Sofia 2 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Split 2 weekly A319 until 04OCT20

Belgrade – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly A319

Belgrade – Stuttgart 3 weekly A319/737-300

Belgrade – Thessaloniki 3 weekly ATR72/A319 (4 weekly from 10OCT20)

Belgrade – Tirana 7 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Tivat 10 weekly ATR72/A319

Belgrade – Vienna 4 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Zagreb 3 weekly ATR72

Belgrade – Zurich 18 weekly A319

Kraljevo – Vienna 2 weekly ATR72

Nis – Frankfurt Hahn 2 weekly A319

Nis – Hannover 2 weekly A319

Nis – Nuremberg 2 weekly A319

Nis – Salzburg 2 weekly A319