Wind Rose adds Kyiv – Kherson route from Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ukrainian carrier Wind Rose starting next week is adding Kyiv Borispil – Kherson route, on board ATR72 aircraft. Initially, service operates 3 weekly flights from 05OCT20, increasing to 5 weekly from 11OCT20. Ukraine International Airlines will codeshare on this route.

7W175/PS9075 KBP2040 – 2210KHE AT7 x46
7W176/PS9076 KHE0710 – 0830KBP AT7 x57


