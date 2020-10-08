Ryanair expands Turin network in late-Oct 2020

Ryanair earlier this week announced service expansion at Turin, with the addition of new domestic routes in Italy, at the launch of winter 2020/21 season. Malta Air 737-800 aircraft to operate following new routes.
Turin – Cagliari eff 25OCT20 4 weekly 73Q (Malta Air aircraft)
FR6863 TRN1555 – 1720CAG 73Q 1
FR6863 TRN2000 – 2125CAG 73Q 6
FR6863 TRN2120 – 2245CAG 73Q 7
FR6863 TRN2210 – 2335CAG 73Q 5
FR6862 CAG1405 – 1530TRN 73Q 1
FR6862 CAG1810 – 1935TRN 73Q 6
FR6862 CAG1930 – 2055TRN 73Q 7
FR6862 CAG2020 – 2145TRN 73Q 5
Turin – Lamezia Terme eff 25OCT20 4 weekly 73Q (Malta Air aircraft)
FR6860 TRN0830 – 1020SUF 73Q 6
FR6860 TRN1740 – 1930SUF 73Q 5
FR6860 TRN2100 – 2250SUF 73Q 7
FR6860 TRN2145 – 2335SUF 73Q 1
FR6859 SUF0615 – 0805TRN 73Q 6
FR6859 SUF1525 – 1715TRN 73Q 5
FR6859 SUF1845 – 2035TRN 73Q 7
FR6859 SUF1930 – 2120TRN 73Q 1
