Saudia in winter 2020/21 is adjusting service to Amsterdam, based on schedule listing as of 08OCT20. From 23OCT20, the Skyteam member will operate Riyadh – Amsterdam route, replacing previously planned Jeddah – Amsterdam route. Service operates twice weekly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Following schedule effective 01NOV20 to 26MAR21.
SV215 RUH0800 – 1215AMS 789 57
SV216 AMS1455 – 2250RUH 789 57
Saudia NW20 Amsterdam service changes
