Air Senegal NW20 operations as of 09OCT20

Air Senegal in recent schedule update filed changes to planned operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 09OCT20, planned operation as follows. Note this list focus on operations until 31DEC20. Additional changes to planned operation remain possible.



Dakar – Abidjan 4 weekly A319 (5 weekly from 29NOV20)

Dakar – Bamako 4 weekly A319 (5 weekly from 30NOV20)

Dakar – Banjul 4 weekly ATR72

Dakar – Barcelona 2 weekly A319

Dakar – Cap Skiring – Ziguinchor – Dakar 2 weekly ATR72

Dakar – Casablanca 3 weekly A319

Dakar – Conakry 6 weekly A319 (1 daily A321 from 30NOV20)

Dakar – Marseille 2 weekly A319

Dakar – Nouakchott 4 weekly ATR72

Dakar – Paris CDG 5 weekly A330 (1 daily from 08DEC20)

Dakar – Praia eff 18NOV20 3 weekly ATR72

Dakar – Ziguinchor 10 weekly ATR72