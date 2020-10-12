Air Senegal NW20 operations as of 09OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal in recent schedule update filed changes to planned operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 09OCT20, planned operation as follows. Note this list focus on operations until 31DEC20. Additional changes to planned operation remain possible.

Dakar – Abidjan 4 weekly A319 (5 weekly from 29NOV20)
Dakar – Bamako 4 weekly A319 (5 weekly from 30NOV20)
Dakar – Banjul 4 weekly ATR72
Dakar – Barcelona 2 weekly A319
Dakar – Cap Skiring – Ziguinchor – Dakar 2 weekly ATR72
Dakar – Casablanca 3 weekly A319
Dakar – Conakry 6 weekly A319 (1 daily A321 from 30NOV20)
Dakar – Marseille 2 weekly A319
Dakar – Nouakchott 4 weekly ATR72
Dakar – Paris CDG 5 weekly A330 (1 daily from 08DEC20)
Dakar – Praia eff 18NOV20 3 weekly ATR72
Dakar – Ziguinchor 10 weekly ATR72

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.