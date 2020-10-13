GOL delays International resumption to Dec 2020

Brasilian carrier GOL has further revised planned service resumption for International service. Latest adjustment sees service delayed to 19DEC20, instead of mid-October 2020. For the month of December, planned operation as of 12OCT20 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 19DEC20 4 weekly

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Montevideo eff 19DEC20 3 weekly