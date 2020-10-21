United expands Washington Dulles domestic network in Dec 2020

United Airlines in December 2020 plans to expand domestic routes at Washington Dulles, as the airline opens 6 new routes, including service resumptions.
Washington Dulles – Akron/Canton eff 01DEC20 3 daily CRJ200 (Air Wisconsin; Service resumption since October 2001, originally scheduled to resume on 01NOV20)
Washington Dulles – Allentown eff 17DEC20 2 daily CRJ200 (Service resumption since Feb 2013)
Washington Dulles – Erie eff 17DEC20 2 daily CRJ200 (Air Wisconsin)
Washington Dulles – Johnstown eff 03DEC20 5 weekly CRJ200 (Skywest; Service resumption since September 2014)
Washington Dulles – Madison eff 01DEC20 2 daily ERJ145 (Commutair)/ CRJ700 (Mesa Airlines)
Washington Dulles – Pensacola eff 17DEC20 1 daily CRJ200 (Air Wisconsin; Service resumption since April 2013)
