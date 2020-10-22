Ethiopian Airlines Nov 2020 European operations as of 21OCT20

By Jim Liu

Ethiopian Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned European operation, for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20. Latest adjustment as of 21OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, as travel restrictions continue to impact passenger traffic rights on certain direction.

Addis Ababa – Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly 787-8
Addis Ababa – Brussels 1 weekly 787-9
Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 2 weekly 787-9
Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 1 daily A350-900XWB
Addis Ababa – Geneva – Marseille 3 weekly 787-8/-9
Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9
Addis Ababa – Manchester 1 weekly 787-9
Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 1 daily A350-900XWB
Addis Ababa – Rome – Milan Malpensa 5 weekly 777-200LR
Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo 5 weekly 787-8
Addis Ababa – Vienna – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8