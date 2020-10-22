Ethiopian Airlines Nov 2020 European operations as of 21OCT20

Ethiopian Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned European operation, for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20. Latest adjustment as of 21OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, as travel restrictions continue to impact passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



Addis Ababa – Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Brussels 1 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 2 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Geneva – Marseille 3 weekly 787-8/-9

Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9

Addis Ababa – Manchester 1 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Rome – Milan Malpensa 5 weekly 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo 5 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Vienna – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8