China Eastern in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for Australia during Northern winter 2019/20 season. Latest adjustment sees aircraft changes in effect from mid-January 2020.
Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne eff 14JAN20 All 2 daily service operated by 787-9, replacing 787-9/A330-200 mix
MU739 PVG0020 – 1405MEL 789 D
MU737 PVG1945 – 1000+1MEL 789 D
MU738 MEL1200 – 1940PVG 789 D
MU740 MEL2230 – 0600+1PVG 789 D
Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney Operational aircraft changes
MU735/736 14JAN20 – 29FEB20 A350-900XWB replaces 787-9 (The 787-9 replaces A330-200 from 27OCT19)
MU561/562 eff 27OCT19 A350-900XWB replaces A330-200 (777-300ER operates from 13JAN20 to 29FEB20)
China Eastern 1Q20 Melbourne / Sydney aircraft changes
Posted
China Eastern in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for Australia during Northern winter 2019/20 season. Latest adjustment sees aircraft changes in effect from mid-January 2020.