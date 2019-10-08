Montenegro Airlines increases Ljubljana flights from Oct 2019

Montenegro Airlines starting this week is gradually increasing Podgorica – Ljubljana flights, currently served 3 weekly. From 10OCT19, service will increase to 5 weekly (Day x36), followed by the addition of 6th weekly service from the week of 27OCT19.



This route is operated by Fokker 100 aircraft.



YM180 TGD1230 – 1335LJU 100 14

YM180 TGD1425 – 1530LJU 100 5

YM180 TGD1730 – 1835LJU 100 237



YM181 LJU1415 – 1520TGD 100 14

YM181 LJU1610 – 1715TGD 100 5

YM181 LJU1915 – 2020TGD 100 237