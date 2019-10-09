Garuda Indonesia since late-September 2019 launched new route to the Philippines, operating Manado – Davao nonstop service. This route is operated by Garuda Indonesia Explore’s ATR72-600 aircraft, serving twice weekly. Current schedule is listed until 25OCT19 inclusive.
GA7401 MDC1030 – 1230DVO AT7 15
GA7402 DVO1315 – 1510MDC AT7 15
Garuda Indonesia adds Manado – Davao from late-Sep 2019
Posted
Garuda Indonesia since late-September 2019 launched new route to the Philippines, operating Manado – Davao nonstop service. This route is operated by Garuda Indonesia Explore’s ATR72-600 aircraft, serving twice weekly. Current schedule is listed until 25OCT19 inclusive.