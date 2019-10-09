Spring Airlines from late-October 2019 introduces new international route from Shenzhen, with the offering of Shenzhen – Phuket route. This route will be served daily, on board Airbus A320 aircraft from 28OCT19.
9C6249 SZX0100 – 0330HKT 320 D
9C6250 HKT0015 – 0615SZX 320 3
9C6250 HKT0155 – 0615SZX 320 x3
Spring Airlines adds Shenzhen – Phuket service in W19
Posted
Spring Airlines from late-October 2019 introduces new international route from Shenzhen, with the offering of Shenzhen – Phuket route. This route will be served daily, on board Airbus A320 aircraft from 28OCT19.