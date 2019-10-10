Thai AirAsia discontinues various routes in Oct 2019

Thai AirAsia in recent weeks filed network changes, which sees selected service being discontinued at the end of summer 2019 season (late-October 2019). List of discontinued service, including those discontinued since June 2019, as follows.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Bhubaneswar Last flight 21SEP19

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kota Kinabalu Last flight 26OCT19

Bangkok Don Mueang – Visakhapatnam Last flight 22SEP19

Chiang Mai – Hangzhou Last flight 26OCT19

Chiang Rai – Hat Yai Last flight 18SEP19

Chiang Rai – Kuala Lumpur Last flight 13JUN19

Chiang Rai – Macau Last flight 11SEP19

Chiang Rai – Phuket Last flight 15SEP19

Chiang Rai – Singapore Last flight 30JUL19

Krabi – Chongqing Last flight 07OCT19

Krabi – Hong Kong Last flight 07OCT19

Krabi – Macau Last flight 08OCT19

Phuket – Guiyang Last flight 26OCT19

Phuket – Kunming Last flight 25OCT19

Utapao – Chengdu Last flight 07OCT19

Utapao – Guiyang Last flight 26OCT19

Utapao – Nanning Last flight 06OCT19