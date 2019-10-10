Thai AirAsia in recent weeks filed network changes, which sees selected service being discontinued at the end of summer 2019 season (late-October 2019). List of discontinued service, including those discontinued since June 2019, as follows.
Bangkok Don Mueang – Bhubaneswar Last flight 21SEP19
Bangkok Don Mueang – Kota Kinabalu Last flight 26OCT19
Bangkok Don Mueang – Visakhapatnam Last flight 22SEP19
Chiang Mai – Hangzhou Last flight 26OCT19
Chiang Rai – Hat Yai Last flight 18SEP19
Chiang Rai – Kuala Lumpur Last flight 13JUN19
Chiang Rai – Macau Last flight 11SEP19
Chiang Rai – Phuket Last flight 15SEP19
Chiang Rai – Singapore Last flight 30JUL19
Krabi – Chongqing Last flight 07OCT19
Krabi – Hong Kong Last flight 07OCT19
Krabi – Macau Last flight 08OCT19
Phuket – Guiyang Last flight 26OCT19
Phuket – Kunming Last flight 25OCT19
Utapao – Chengdu Last flight 07OCT19
Utapao – Guiyang Last flight 26OCT19
Utapao – Nanning Last flight 06OCT19
Thai AirAsia discontinues various routes in Oct 2019
