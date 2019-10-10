Thai AirAsia discontinues various routes in Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Thai AirAsia in recent weeks filed network changes, which sees selected service being discontinued at the end of summer 2019 season (late-October 2019). List of discontinued service, including those discontinued since June 2019, as follows.

Bangkok Don Mueang – Bhubaneswar Last flight 21SEP19
Bangkok Don Mueang – Kota Kinabalu Last flight 26OCT19
Bangkok Don Mueang – Visakhapatnam Last flight 22SEP19
Chiang Mai – Hangzhou Last flight 26OCT19
Chiang Rai – Hat Yai Last flight 18SEP19
Chiang Rai – Kuala Lumpur Last flight 13JUN19
Chiang Rai – Macau Last flight 11SEP19
Chiang Rai – Phuket Last flight 15SEP19
Chiang Rai – Singapore Last flight 30JUL19
Krabi – Chongqing Last flight 07OCT19
Krabi – Hong Kong Last flight 07OCT19
Krabi – Macau Last flight 08OCT19
Phuket – Guiyang Last flight 26OCT19
Phuket – Kunming Last flight 25OCT19
Utapao – Chengdu Last flight 07OCT19
Utapao – Guiyang Last flight 26OCT19
Utapao – Nanning Last flight 06OCT19

