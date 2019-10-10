airBaltic yesterday announced new route from Tallinn, as the airline schedules Tallinn – Nice service. From 01MAY20, the airline’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.
BT697 TLL1835 – 2100NCE 223 35
BT698 NCE2140 – 0155+1TLL 223 35
airBaltic adds Tallinn – Nice service from May 2020
