Condor S20 European network additions

Condor in summer 2020 plans to introduce various new routes within Europe, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned routes addition as follows.
Dusseldorf – Paphos eff 06APR20 2 weekly A320 (Including Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics aircraft; Last served until March 2010)
Frankfurt – Paphos eff 06APR20 2 weekly A320 (Including Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics aircraft; Last served until November 2017)
Frankfurt – Sylt eff 01MAY20 2 weekly A320 (Including Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics aircraft)
Hamburg – Lamezia Terme eff 25APR20 1 weekly A320
Hannover – Catania eff 31MAR20 1 weekly A320 (Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics aircraft)
Leipzig – Jerez de la Frontera eff 29APR20 1 weekly A321 (Thomas Cook Aviation aircraft)
Leipzig – Paphos eff 06APR20 1 weekly A321 (Thomas Cook Aviation aircraft)
Munich – Paphos eff 06APR20 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 01MAY20; Last served until April 2010)
Stuttgart – Samos eff 29MAY20 1 weekly A320 (Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics aircraft)
