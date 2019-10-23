Air Antwerp at the launch of winter 2019/20 plans to offer codeshare service with KLM, covering the latter’s service between Amsterdam and UK. From 27OCT19, planned codeshare routes include the following.
Air Antwerp operated by KLM
Amsterdam – London Heathrow
Amsterdam – Manchester
Amsterdam – Newcastle (Codeshare flight information listed under KLM’s schedule)
Air Antwerp / KLM adds UK codeshares from late-Oct 2019
