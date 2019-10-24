LOT Polish Airlines S20 Budapest – US service changes

LOT Polish Airlines in the last few days filed service changes for Trans-Atlantic service from Budapest, for summer 2020 season. The Star Alliance carrier will discontinue Budapest – Chicago O’Hare route. From 01MAY20, Budapest – New York JFK service will increase from 4 to 7 weekly, with modified schedule.



LO2051 BUD1315 – 1700JFK 788 x347

LO2053 BUD1845 – 2230JFK 788 346



LO2054 JFK0020 – 1455BUD 788 4

LO2052 JFK1900 – 0935+1BUD 788 x3

Service operates 2 weekly (Day 16) with schedule variation) in April 2020.