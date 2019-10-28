Vistara adds Colombo service from late-Nov 2019

Vistara last week announced new service launch to Sri Lanka, as the airline schedules Mumbai – Colombo route. From 25NOV19, Airbus A320 to operate this route 6 times weekly.
UK131 BOM1100 – 1325CMB 320 x3
UK132 CMB1425 – 1700BOM 320 x3
