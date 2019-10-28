Condor Nov/Dec 2019 Kuala Lumpur aircraft changes

Condor Airlines during the month of November and December 2019 is adjusting service to Malaysia, reflected in recent schedule update. From 18NOV19 to 31DEC19, the airline will operate Frankfurt – Dubai al Maktoum – Kuala Lumpur routing, on board Boeing 757 aircraft, replacing nonstop Boeing 767. Dubai al Maktoum is served as technical stop.



This route is scheduled twice weekly.



DE2358 FRA0815 – 1810DWC1920 – 0615+1KUL 75T 14

DE2359 KUL2345 – 0315+1DWC0425+1 – 0845+1FRA 75T 25



From 02JAN20, the airline once again operates nonstop Frankfurt – Kuala Lumpur with A330-200, until 16JAN20 (from FRA). Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is discontinuing service from 18JAN20.