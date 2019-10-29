Eurowings adds Stuttgart – Djerba service in 3Q20

Eurowings during summer season plans to offer new routing to Tunisia, where the airline adds Stuttgart – Djerba service. This route will be served once weekly on Wednesdays, from 08JUL20 to 09SEP20, with a mix of Eurowings, germanwings and CSA Czech Airlines Airbus A319 aircraft.



EW5294 STR1550 – 1740DJE 319 3

EW5295 DJE1830 – 2210STR 319 3