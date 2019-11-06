Virgin Australia closes Melbourne – Hong Kong booking from mid-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Virgin Australia in recent inventory update filed changes to Melbourne – Hong Kong route, where the airline closed reservation for travel from 11FEB20. The airline currently operates this route on daily basis, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

VA069 MEL1100 – 1735HKG 332 D
VA068 HKG1950 – 0825+1MEL 332 D

The airline will continue to operate daily Sydney – Hong Kong service, also with Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

