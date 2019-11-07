Air Europa adds Madrid – Thira service in S20

By Jim Liu

Air Europa in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to offer new seasonal route to Greece, as the airline schedules Madrid – Thira service. From 03JUL20 to 01SEP20, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.

UX1105 MAD2030 – 0115+1JTR 73H 15
UX1106 JTR0215 – 0510MAD 73H 26