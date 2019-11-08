Finnair adds seasonal Kavala scheduled charters in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Finnair in summer 2020 season plans to offer new scheduled charter service to Greece, operating nonstop Helsinki – Kavala route. Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route once weekly on Saturdays, from 23MAY20 to 19SEP20.

AY2087 HEL0615 – 0930KVA 32B 6
AY2088 KVA1030 – 1355HEL 32B 6