Finnair in summer 2020 season plans to offer new scheduled charter service to Greece, operating nonstop Helsinki – Kavala route. Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route once weekly on Saturdays, from 23MAY20 to 19SEP20.
AY2087 HEL0615 – 0930KVA 32B 6
AY2088 KVA1030 – 1355HEL 32B 6
Finnair adds seasonal Kavala scheduled charters in S20
Posted
Finnair in summer 2020 season plans to offer new scheduled charter service to Greece, operating nonstop Helsinki – Kavala route. Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route once weekly on Saturdays, from 23MAY20 to 19SEP20.