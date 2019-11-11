SaudiGulf Airlines from December 2019 plans to offer service to Iraq, including flights to Baghdad and Erbil. Planned operatin as follows.
Jeddah – Baghdad – Madinah eff 02DEC19 4 weekly A320
6S123 JED1040 – 1320BGW 320 x347
6S124 BGW1420 – 1640MED 320 x347
Jeddah – Erbil – Madinah eff 16DEC19 2 weekly A320
6S125 JED1040 – 1325EBL 320 14
6S126 EBL1415 – 1705MED 320 14
SaudiGulf Airines files Iraq schedules from Dec 2019
