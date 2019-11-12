easyJet S20 new A321neo routes as of 11NOV19

easyJet in the last week filed its summer schedule in the OAG and GDS, which highlights expanded Airbus A321neo operation in summer 2020 season. In summer 2020 season, the airline plans to base A321neo at Paris CDG, from late-May 2020. As of 11NOV19, planned A321neo-operating new routes for summer season as follows. (Note current schedule listed until 30AUG20)



Bristol – Alicante eff 03APR20 1 weekly (A321 also scheduled on 24DEC19)

Bristol – Bodrum eff 31MAR20 1 weekly

Bristol – Brindisi eff 03MAY20 2 weekly

Bristol – Dalaman eff 30MAR20 3 weekly

Bristol – Edinburgh eff 29MAR20 1 weekly

Bristol – Fuerteventura eff 27JUN20 1 weekly

Bristol – Geneva eff 02APR20 1 weekly

Bristol – Lanzarote eff 31MAR20 2 weekly A321

Bristol – Larnaca eff 31MAR20 2 weekly

Bristol – Milan Malpensa eff 29MAR20 3 weekly

Bristol – Nice eff 02APR20 1 weekly

Bristol – Palma Mallorca eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

Bristol – Prague eff 29MAR20 1 weekly

Bristol – Rome eff 02APR20 1 weekly

Bristol – Split eff 27JUN20 1 weekly

London Gatwick – Dubrovnik eff 05MAY20 1 weekly

London Gatwick – Nice eff 01APR20 1 weekly (A321 briefly operated 3 flights in March 2019)

London Gatwick – Palermo eff 16APR20 2 weekly

London Gatwick – Pisa eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Alghero eff 22JUN20 9 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Amsterdam eff 29MAR20 6 weekly (until 21JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Athens eff 30MAR20 3 weekly (5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Brindisi eff 29MAR20 6 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Edinburgh eff 30APR20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 28JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Ibiza eff 03APR20 3 weekly (5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Lanzarote eff 31MAR20 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Larnaca eff 04APR20 1 weekly (until 20JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Mahon eff 22JUN20 3 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Malta eff 23JUN20 3 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Naples eff 29MAR20 9 weekly (until 21JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 1 daily (until 21JUN20)

Milan Malpensa – Stockholm Arlanda eff 29MAR20 3 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Zadar eff 25JUN20 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUN20 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Budapest eff 03JUL20 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Catania eff 30MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 27JUN20)

Paris CDG – Krakow eff 31MAY20 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Milan Linate eff 01JUN20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 28JUN20)

Paris CDG – Madrid 05JUN20 – 19JUN20 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Mahon eff 26JUN20 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Marrakech eff 30MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 23JUN20, 3 weekly from 02JUL20)

Paris CDG – Nice eff 04JUN20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 02JUL20)

Paris CDG – Porto eff 24JUN20 4 weekly

Paris CDG – Pula eff 01JUL20 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Split eff 22JUN20 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Tel Aviv eff 31MAY20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 29JUN20)

Paris CDG – Tenerife South eff 27JUN20 2 weekly



A321neo aircraft introduced during winter 2019/20 season will be maintained in summer 2020, with expanded frequency by A321neo:

Bristol – Athens eff 30MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Luxembourg eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 3 weekly



Following routes will see expanded frequency operated by A321neo, compared to summer 2019 (up to September 2019):

London Gatwick – Alicante eff 28JUN20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

London Gatwick – Antalya eff 01APR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 5 weekly from 17APR20

London Gatwick – Bodrum eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 7 weekly

London Gatwick – Fuerteventura eff 30MAR20 Increase from 1 to 3 weekly (A321 also operated 3 weekly in July/August 2019)

London Gatwick – Hurghada eff 01APR20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

London Gatwick – Larnaca eff 30MAR20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (A321 also operated 4 weekly in July/August 2019)

London Gatwick – Lisbon eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 25JUN20)

London Gatwick – Malaga eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1-3 to 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Marrakech eff 29MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly

London Gatwick – Milan Malpensa eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

London Gatwick – Paphos eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

London Gatwick – Porto 01APR20 – 19JUN20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

London Gatwick – Tenerife South eff 29MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly



Other changes:

London Gatwick – Palma Mallorca eff 24MAY20 – 24JUN20 A321 service increases from 2 to 3 weekly