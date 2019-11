Air India Bangkok inventory changes from Jan 2020

Air India in recent inventory update closed reservation for selected service to Bangkok, for travel on/after 20JAN20. The closure of selected service at this stage would see the Star Alliance carrier downsizing Bangkok flights.



Bangalore – Bangkok eff 20JAN20 Reservation for 4 weekly A321 service closed

Delhi – Bangkok eff 20JAN20 AI332/333 closed for reservation (AI334/335 A321 service available for booking)

Kolkata – Bangkok eff 21JAN20 Reservation for 3 weekly A321 service closed

Mumbai – Bangkok eff 20JAN20 Reservation for 1 daily 787-8 service closed



These adjustment is also reflected in summer 2020 schedule, on/after 29MAR20.