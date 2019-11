Emirates discontinues Singapore – Brisbane sector in late-March 2020

Emirates in yesterday’s schedule changes (14NOV19) filed service changes for Brisbane, as the airline discontinues Singapore – Brisbane sector, from 30MAR20 (DXB departure). The airline will continue to operate 2 daily Dubai – Brisbane flights, 1 daily each with 777-300ER and A380. Emirates first operated Singapore – Brisbane sector when it launched Brisbane service in late-October 2003.



EK432 DXB2115 – 0825+1SIN1010+1 – 1945+1BNE 77W D

EK433 BNE0245 – 0810SIN0935 – 1305DXB 77W D



Emirates’ overall service for Dubai – Singapore sector remains unchanged, operating 4 daily flights.