EGYPTAIR at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to introduce Airbus A220-300 service on Cairo – Moscow Domodedovo route, scheduled 3 times weekly. The A220 will replace current Boeing 737-800 service from 29MAR20.
MS729 CAI1035 – 1555DME 223 247
MS730 DME1655 – 2025CAI 223 247
EGYPTAIR adds A220 service to Moscow in S20
