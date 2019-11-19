EGYPTAIR adds A220 service to Moscow in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EGYPTAIR at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to introduce Airbus A220-300 service on Cairo – Moscow Domodedovo route, scheduled 3 times weekly. The A220 will replace current Boeing 737-800 service from 29MAR20.

MS729 CAI1035 – 1555DME 223 247
MS730 DME1655 – 2025CAI 223 247


