PAL Express in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new regional routes to Indonesia and Malaysia, as the airline filed operational schedule for following service.
Davao – Manado eff 31MAR20 3 weekly Dash8
2P2979 DVO1500 – 1645MDC DH8 246
2P2980 MDC1745 – 1930DVO DH8 246
Zamboanga – Kota Kinabalu eff 31MAR20 3 weekly Dash 8
2P2527 ZAM0800 – 0945BKI DH8 246
2P2528 BKI1045 – 1230ZAM DH8 246
PAL Express adds new regional routes in late-March 2020
Posted
PAL Express in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new regional routes to Indonesia and Malaysia, as the airline filed operational schedule for following service.