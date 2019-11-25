PAL Express adds new regional routes in late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

PAL Express in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new regional routes to Indonesia and Malaysia, as the airline filed operational schedule for following service.

Davao – Manado eff 31MAR20 3 weekly Dash8
2P2979 DVO1500 – 1645MDC DH8 246
2P2980 MDC1745 – 1930DVO DH8 246

Zamboanga – Kota Kinabalu eff 31MAR20 3 weekly Dash 8
2P2527 ZAM0800 – 0945BKI DH8 246
2P2528 BKI1045 – 1230ZAM DH8 246