EVA Air resumes Phuket service from April 2020

By Jim Liu

EVA Air in summer 2020 season plans to resume service to Phuket, as the airline opens reservation for Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket route from April 2020. Subject to Government Approval, A330-200 will operate 3 weekly flights from 02APR20.

BR241 TPE1105 – 1420HKT 332 246
BR242 HKT1530 – 2100TPE 332 246

EVA Air’s subsidiary UNI Air previously served this route with MD90 from June 2000 to March 2003, while EVA Air previously operated Kaohsiung – Bangkok – Phuket from February 1994 to August 1994.

