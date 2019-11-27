EVA Air resumes Phuket service from April 2020

EVA Air in summer 2020 season plans to resume service to Phuket, as the airline opens reservation for Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket route from April 2020. Subject to Government Approval, A330-200 will operate 3 weekly flights from 02APR20.



BR241 TPE1105 – 1420HKT 332 246

BR242 HKT1530 – 2100TPE 332 246



EVA Air’s subsidiary UNI Air previously served this route with MD90 from June 2000 to March 2003, while EVA Air previously operated Kaohsiung – Bangkok – Phuket from February 1994 to August 1994.