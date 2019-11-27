United Airlines in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for Los Angeles – Melbourne route, for Northern summer 2020 season. Service reduction from 7 to 4 weekly, previously scheduled from 01FEB20 to 28MAR20, is now extended into entire Northern summer season, on/after 29MAR20.
UA098 LAX2235 – 0730+MEL 789 x246
UA099 MEL0930 – 0645LAX 789 x246
UA will continue to operate 3 weekly San Francisco – Melbourne route in Northern summer.
United NS20 Los Angeles – Melbourne frequency changes
Posted
United Airlines in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for Los Angeles – Melbourne route, for Northern summer 2020 season. Service reduction from 7 to 4 weekly, previously scheduled from 01FEB20 to 28MAR20, is now extended into entire Northern summer season, on/after 29MAR20.